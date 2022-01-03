A branded carbon fiber 15 liter bottle Bugatti. “La Bouteille Noire” finally has an owner. The exclusive magnum resulting from the collaboration between Champagne Carbon and the French car manufacturer was sold at auction during an event staged in London. The sale price is top secret, as well as the identity of the buyer who would nevertheless be a long-time Bugatti customer. The work of art, as it is right to define it, was the result of over 150 hours of work and 37 steps for assembling the bottle.

During the auction and throughout the evening, the painter and stylist, Mr. Dripping, was the protagonist of a vernissage, celebrating the partnership between Bugatti and Champagne Carbon. Even in this case, however, official photos of the work were not provided.The bottle, a 15-liter Nebuchadnezzar, is made entirely of carbon fiber and was delivered inside a case, also of the same material, equipped with 14 cooling fans, positioned in such a way as to keep the Champagne always at the ideal temperature to be drunk at any time. The case is then finished in Havana Brown grained leather, with LED lights, sandblasted acrylic glass and brushed aluminum, materials chosen to recall the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, the car that inspired it.

The owner of this drinkable Bugatti will also have the opportunity to collaborate with Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti’s design director, to incorporate additional unique design elements into the case to make it an even more original creation. “I look forward to collaborating further with the new owner of La Bouteille Noire to personalize this unique piece of sculpture“, Anscheidt said. “We will use the combined experience of our Molsheim designers and craftsmen to represent the client’s personal sense of style in an extraordinary form.” La Bouteille Noire will not be the only bottle of Bugatti Champagne made by Carbon: the partnership already foresees the sale to the public of other bottles, with prices reaching up to 1,090 euros.