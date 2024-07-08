Chihuahua.- The general director of the Central Board of Water and Sanitation (JMAS), Mario Mata, reported that the La Boquilla floodgates will not be closed until the water level drops to 12 percent, however it is currently at 18 percent.

He noted that the rains have helped to maintain this level of storage, although it has not been significant.

The 2024 agricultural cycle is currently continuing and will end in September.

Although it was reportedly noted that as part of the agreements of the Water Council last Friday, July 5, it would begin with the closure, this would not affect agricultural activity for which the situation of extreme drought had already been contemplated.

Despite the rains that have occurred in the state, the 2025 agricultural cycle remains uncertain if the low level in the main dams of the state continues.

The storage level of agricultural dams has therefore been decreasing in recent days.

According to the latest report from the National Water Commission (Conagua), the Las Vírgenes dam is at 14.3% of its capacity.

El Granero is the reservoir with the highest water level in the state, with a total of 67.3%, but it has also seen a decrease.