La Bombonera trembles: Police raid Boca Juniors stadium

A little more than a day after Boca’s debut at home, against Platense for Zone B, in the 2023 Professional League Cup, the Police made a surprise judicial raid at the La Ribera club headquarters.

Officials and members of the National Gendarmerie toured not only the field, but also the Benito Quinquela Martín Sports Center and the Pedro Pompilio Complex. It is for an alleged sale and resale of fake tickets for professional football matches.

As La Nación was able to learn, the investigation began in October of last year at the District Attorney’s Office of the Barrio de La Boca, of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Nation on the occasion of the classic played at La Bombonera against Independiente that ended 2-2, result that allowed Boca to celebrate the title of champion in the Professional Soccer League.

Raid on Boca Juniors Photo: The Nation (Argentina-GDA)

The court at that time requested that the complaint be investigated by the city’s Public Prosecutor’s Office and the case was then in charge of prosecutor Celsa Ramírez. The search was ordered by Judge Pablo Casas, of the court in 1a. criminal, misdemeanor and misdemeanor instance No. 10.

Although the judicial sources avoided giving further details about the procedure, it transpired that it was an investigation for an alleged fraud with tickets for that match against Independiente.

A similar situation with the same prosecutor Ramírez happened in February of this year, when the judicial official raided the Bombonera the day before a match against Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero, an operation that ended with the partial closure of the third tray of the Tribune. South, the one that overlooks the Riachuelo.The club directed by Jorge Almirón will receive Platense this Friday, starting at 9:00 p.m., for the first date of the Professional League Cup, with the refereeing of Fernando Espinoza.

