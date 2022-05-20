This Friday, May 20, La bohème, with music by Giacomo Puccini, one of the most performed operas in the world and of human value, opens at the Ángela Peralta theater at 8:00 p.m. The highly relevant show in the cultural life of the port promises a great production, and is led by maestro Sergio Freeman, who in turn will conduct the Ángela Peralta Theater Orchestra, the Ángela Peralta Choir and the Children’s Choir of the Municipal Center of the arts.

The function

La bohème is a work that Rodrigo Caravantes is in charge of as stage director. More than 100 people participate, among them, the soloists Fabián Lara with his character of Rodolfo; Patricia Pérez as Mimi; Pablo Aranday who plays Marcello; Karen Barraza, to Musetta; Esteban Baltazar, to Schaunard; José Miguel Valenzuela, Colline, and José Miguel Lora as Benoît and Alcindoro.

La bohème will focus primarily on four acts. In the first you can see four bohemian characters who live in a room on the roof, where they share their life experiences, while in the rest of the story what is experienced in the maximum Buenos Aires party, specifically in the Carnival of 2010 and 2012. On the stage of the Ángela Peralta theater, the characters will narrate a story of human meaning that will make the viewer identify with and in turn fall in love with art.

A bohemian carnival is a fresh and different proposal with high quality music, great voices and a moving story that together will undoubtedly make the public enjoy one of the best events of the year. The long-awaited show is part of the 2022 Spring Season of the Municipal Institute of Culture.