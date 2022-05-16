Bastianini, surprise of the first part of the season, has on his side the lightness of those who had no expectations, Bagnaia seems to feel the weight of favorable predictions. One from Romagna, smiling and very clean on the track; the other from Turin, “wait-and-see” outside and furious striker in the race: it’s a challenge between Ducati fans and human types

Paolo Ianieri

In the extraordinary brood of talent that has been making the fortune of MotoGP in recent years, Italy has nothing to complain about, quite the contrary. And after the golden years in which riders such as Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi, Loris Capirossi or Marco Melandri were fighting for victory every Sunday, another challenge with national dominance at stake seems to be on the horizon. Waiting for the return to the top of Franco Morbidelli (his true value cannot be the current one) and the definitive flowering of Marco Bezzecchi, who is confirming all his talent, let's get ready to enjoy the challenge between Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, both shortly (this season) but, above all, in the medium to long term. With the two who will most likely share the factory Ducati garage next year. In the season in which Pecco was the predestined of the Red to try to bring home that title that Borgo Panigale has been missing since 2007 with Casey Stoner, also due to the mistakes made up to now by the Turin-born here is the now no longer surprise of the Beast, the he is the only one capable of winning more than one race this season.

Pecco reserved but cheerful – Two riders both very fast, who boast a Moto2 title on their showcase, united by the same ferocious passion for being successful, but very different in personality, character and riding style. On the surface, Bagnaia can appear as an introverted person, almost cold in certain situations, decidedly reserved. In reality, Pecco is a very shy guy and who, above all, before giving you confidence, he looks at you, listens, sniffs, to understand if he can trust you or not. But then, once he has decided that he can do it, he is transformed into a cheerful boy, with an always ready joke and a lurking joke. Ask the brothers about him, his sister Carola who is his shadow on the competition fields, or the youngest Filippo, who in recent years have had to go through all sorts of things.

enea out of Vr46 – As a good Romagna, instead, Bastianini is one with an open and sunny character, with a smile always printed on his face, one who loves to spend time with his old friends, among those who frequent the paddock of the World Championship, Tatsuki Suzuki and Mattia Casadei above all. , with which he puts on endless bike challenges. They took different paths, Pecco and La Bestia, to become great. Because Bagnaia, after his beginnings in minimoto and his debut in Team Italy, has joined the Valentino Rossi Academy, that group of young Italians who have encouraged Rossi to greatly extend his career and from which they have come out in recent years many successful riders: to date, there are four of his riders in MotoGP, besides Pecco, here are Morbidelli, Bezzecchi and Luca Marini, while in the near future the next to join could be Celestino Vietti. With them Bagnaia shares training in the gym, at the Ranch or in the various tracks, and his contractual management is also entrusted to VR46.

Pernat’s advice – Bastianini, in this sense, has been a bit of an anomaly in recent years, because while occasionally attending the Ranch on some special occasion, the Rimini-born never wanted to join the group, preferring to continue training with his usual trainer. . For some years now, his manager has been Carlo Pernat, an old fox of the paddock who, today, in addition to Enea also manages Tony Arbolino, one who knows how to smell the air that is pulling very well and hardly misses a move. Being able to bring Bastianini to the factory team with a lightning comeback against Jorge Martin, who seemed the chosen one at the beginning of the season, would be yet another masterpiece of him.

Pecco detacher, enEa very clean – In terms of driving, then, even here Bagnaia and Bastianini differ a lot, with the former who, after a season of hard running-in, has turned into one of the greatest breakers in the World Championship, a driver who does the braking and corner entry phases. one of its great peculiarities. The second, on the other hand, is very impressive for its lightness and almost ease of riding, with few but right movements on the bike, which in the end also translates into the great quality of knowing how to manage the tires, one of the keys to being successful in MotoGP today. His second part of the race, where at one point he accelerates violently, changing pace, is becoming his trademark. Bagnaia started this season to win the World Cup, Bastianini did not. And this, perhaps, from the point of view of pressure and psychological strength can have its weight, with Pecco almost forced not to make mistakes, while from Aeneas, at least until yesterday, no one asked that much if not to take another step towards complete maturation. Both still make mistakes, heavier, precisely due to expectations, those of Bagnaia, but also Bastianini in these seven races has shown too much diversity in performance, because just like the Quartararo two years ago, he either wins or is far from the podium. In his great victories, Aragon last year against Marquez, Misano against Quartararo, and three Sundays ago against Fabio in Jerez, Bagnaia had always shown total clarity and control, which made him unbeatable. For this reason, he surprised that fall immediately after being passed by Bastianini, a small sign of fragility on which Pecco will have to concentrate to get up and start again. In any case, should they become teammates next year, Ducati and all of Italy have the couple that could give us great satisfaction.