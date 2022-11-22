Mexico.- daniel alexisbetter known as The Babyshita nickname that became popular when he was participating in falling in lovehas left behind all those projects to try his luck in onlyfansexclusive content platform for adults and without censorship.

Through her social networks, the influencer also informed her followers about her debut in OnlyFans and unleashed all kinds of reactions, because for many years everyone wanted to see her that way, managing to receive many compliments.

To promote its foray into said Internet platform, La Bebeshita shared a hot video in underwear in which she touches herself all over and looks too beautiful, managing to add more followers to her profile.

A top and a tiny garment for the bottom part were what made up the driver’s outfit, which was evidenced in a black and white video that she published in her stories, where she boasts an imposing figure and takes out her sexiest movements.

La Bebeshita joins the famous Mexicans who are achieving success on OnlyFans, such as Karely Ruiz, Celia Lora and Yanet García, all three are in the top ten of the highest paid.