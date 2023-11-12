La barracks 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the first episode

This evening, Sunday 12 November 2023, the first episode of the docu-reality La barracks 2023 will be broadcast on Rai 2 at 9 pm. Among the novelties of the second season, the setting in the Vinadio Fort, in the province of Cuneo, a structure of the 19th century, and the “selection” of the recruits which will begin immediately. Furthermore, the reality show will be even more competitive because the place in the barracks is not guaranteed and it will be more aimed at group life in an era in which children are increasingly isolated and have relational difficulties. The aim of the program will, in fact, be the formation of a supportive and united group. Each of the protagonists will have to develop the “sense of doing” – exploiting skills and overcoming differences – for a single objective: teamwork. Where to see La barracks 2023 live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The docu-reality, as mentioned, is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2.

La barracks 2023 live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

How many episodes

We have seen where to see La barrase 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled to be broadcast on Rai 2? In total, six episodes will be broadcast: the first on Sunday 12 November 2023; the sixth and last Sunday 17 December 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):