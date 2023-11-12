La barracks 2023, eliminated: who was eliminated today, November 12th

THE BARRACKS 2023 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated from La barracks 2023 during today’s episode, Sunday 12 November? The one who had to leave the Rai 2 docu-reality was… UPDATING NEWS…

Cast

But what is the cast of La barrase 2023? The “target” does not change: the 24 young people selected (14 boys and 10 girls) are “ordinary” people, but with very different stories. Put together, they best represent their generation. Among these there will be a worker, a student and lifeguard, a pizza chef, a shop assistant, a healthcare worker. So university students, an acrobat, a model, a personal trainer. They will all find themselves without cell phones, without internet and far from their family nest to undergo training inspired by military discipline. But let’s see together who it is.

Sara Agri: 1997, commissioned from Viterbo

Sabrina Armiliato: university student from Genoa

Sofia Barbieri: university student and model from Genoa

Virginia Brunori: 2001, artistic gymnastics teacher from Perugia

Giada Campone: 2003

Giorgia Cavalluzzo: 2001, university student from Formia (LT)

Felice Cormio: model and florist from Cerignola (FG)

Andrea Del Frate: 2000, personal trainer and bodyweight from Lucca

Luca Di Stadio: 1998, social health worker in Rome

Emanuele Ermini: 1999, university student from Ariccia (RM)

Mariagrazia Fedele: beauty model and dance teacher from Massafra/Milan

Giovanni Fiorito: from Milan

Oscar Frau: personal trainer and entertainer from Capoterra (CA)

Enrico Garufi: university student from Taormina (ME)

Andrea Gramiccia: waiter from Rome

Greta Lazzaroni: 2001, worker from Rovetta (BG)

Edoardo Mattei: 2002, university student in Rome

Assen Pessina: from Legnano (MI)

Vittoriana “Leyla” Lulù Romano: theater student from Barrafranca (EN)

Enrico Schenoni: sailor from Milan

Lorenzo Toninelli: university student

Gabriele Verde: pizza chef from Civitavecchia (RM)

Stefano Vulcano: 2000, by Manta (CN)

Giorgia Yin: 2001, content Creator from Treviso

Streaming and TV

We have seen the eliminated ones from La caserma 2023, but where to see the various episodes live on TV and live streaming? The docu-reality is broadcast on Sunday evenings at 9pm on Rai 2. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.