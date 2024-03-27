A decade had passed since my last visit to La Barraca in Puerto de Mazarrón. Despite having undergone a major renovation, becoming a more comfortable restaurant, the idea of ​​being a hardworking business, welcoming many people and offering fast service without giving up the best product has not been lost behind the paint applications. and bricks. In fact, La Barraca maintains a menu of the day that generates a significant flow of customers. So much so that to access my dining room table a woman has to get up to make way, because otherwise it is impossible. And not because one is large, that too, but because, in my opinion, this desire to serve all the customers who come at mealtime makes us all a bit crowded.

Saving this detail, La Barraca is one of the most recommended corners of Mazarrón. The waiters move with ease and handle the information on the menu in several languages ​​to clarify doubts for their customers, of all kinds and conditions, and the fish resting on crushed ice in the display case at the entrance to the establishment already tells us that the experience, as long as you don't make mistakes in the kitchen, it will be good. The bar also works, in case instead of doing a sit-up, you prefer to rest your elbow.

Mazarrón tomato, cod carpaccio, smoked salmon, Andalusian-style squid, baby snaps, anchovies, preserved cockles, honey-battered artichoke, garlic prawns, foie scallops with Pedro Ximénez reduction – they still exist -, seafood rice; meats – ribeye, lamb ribs, sirloin… -, fish and seafood from the Mazarrón and Águilas market such as dentex, grouper, haddock, mullet or jig squid; and other staples on the menu such as sea bass, sea bream, milk, fried anchovy or flank tuna are some of the dishes that make up the establishment's extensive menu.

Assessment



Data



6 Kitchen 7/10

Price quality 7/10

Service 7/10

Local 5/10

Store 5/10 Address

La Torre Street, 13.

Phone

968 594 402

Schedule

Closed on Sunday nights and all day on Mondays.

Half price

About 50 euros per person.

The wild fish from the market are served whole, and the grouper in the display case that gave me the eye when I entered weighs more than a kilo. The waiter offers me half a baked fish with potatoes, onion, tomato, white wine and pine nuts in an infallible Murcian combination. In addition, they add the half head and the bone, so between the sauce, the perfect point of the fish and meticulously removing the bones, I assure you that I spend half an hour of pleasure as I did in a long time. Delicious.

Before, a crayfish – 130 euros per kilo – grilled open in a book with its roe that confirms the good product that La Barraca uses and, along with the grouper, also the good hand that is in the kitchen. Delicious.

The slip of the day arrives at the table in the form of a croquette. Cold inside and without a defined flavor, I let it be. Highly advisable, however, I find the legendary scorpionfish pie that Juan Mari Arzak popularized in 1971 and which I usually find much more tasteless than the one from La Barraca. Good dish. Plus, it comes with homemade baguette toast and an updated aioli with kimchi sauce that's amazing.

I finish with two red prawns of a discreet size – at 100 euros per kilo – and perfectly treated where the juice from their heads is cooked inside with that saline and iodized flavor that has made it the rightful queen of the seas.

Half a kilo of grouper leaves me without dessert. I say goodbye to La Barraca chatting with a couple of tourists who have eaten the daily menu and have photographed the fish before and after cooking it, promising to try one again on their next trip to Mazarrón, a good gastronomic destination in summer and a paradise in spring .