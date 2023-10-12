The road that goes up from the A-7 highway to the municipality of Arenas, east of Málaga, is pure curve. There are no straights in the 11 kilometers of a route not suitable for sensitive stomachs. The landscape is a succession of young avocado trees and old vineyards dotted by hundreds of scattered homes. At ground level you can barely see their names painted on rocks: Casa Giralda, Villa Serena, Las Palmeras… From the air the image changes. Next to each construction you can see a celestial rectangle, as can be seen by taking a look at Google Maps. In this town of 1,156 inhabitants there are, according to the cadastre, 470. They are swimming pools and they serve only 2.4 residents for each one. It is the norm in a region, Axarquía, which is home to 13 of the 15 Malaga towns with the most infrastructure of this type per person. It is precisely the area that suffers the most restrictions due to the persistent drought that has left the La Viñuela reservoir at historic lows, almost dry, squeezed by subtropical crops and tourism.

La Axarquía was one of the areas of Malaga where brick found the best foundations at the end of the last century and the beginning of the east. The town councils took it as their main source of financing and rolled out the red carpet for the construction. Many of these homes were unplanned and some mayors ended up responding to the courts, but the houses were never demolished. Sometimes, not even their owners knew that they were building something illegal. In September 2019, the Andalusian Government approved a decree to legalize the vast majority, which are part of the more than 60,000 irregular homes in Malaga and the 327,000 in the entire community. “But there are quite a few that are still in limbo because the rule included certain costs and limitations, so many have not started the procedures and those that have, depend on town councils with hardly any staff,” emphasizes Rafael Yus, spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción. , which highlights that the vast majority of these properties have a swimming pool, a status symbol and that they can now be enjoyed for a good part of the year due to climate change and rising temperatures, as is being seen this October.

More information

The situation contrasts with urban areas. In Arenas, for example, there is only one swimming pool. The others are in the field. “Before the problem of the subtropics there was the problem of scattered houses,” recalls Yus, who in a study published a decade ago counted more than 22,000 of these properties in the Axarquian territory. “It is paradoxical that the towns in this area are becoming depopulated and yet they have so many swimming pools. It is clear that they are second homes and tourist homes,” insists the environmentalist. These pools are filled with water from the supply network of each locality, as explained by Jesús Vargas, doctor in Geography, professor at the University of Malaga and member of the Citizen Drought Observatory. “It is the same as for human consumption,” says someone who believes that the current crisis due to drought should not be attributed only to these infrastructures, but also to the unplanned urban development model, subtropical crops and tourist pressure, especially on the coast. “It’s a mix of everything,” he says.

A truck company operator prepares to fill a swimming pool in Rincón de la Victoria, Málaga. Garcia-Santos

Restrictions and water tanks

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. See also Who is behind the investigation that led to Putin's arrest warrant? Subscribe

Few mayors like to talk about the subject. Of those consulted, only one has responded to EL PAÍS. “In our case, more than 90% of the pools use irrigation water,” says Alejandro Herrero, mayor of Frigiliana, where there are 3,009 inhabitants and 1,040 pools, almost one for every three neighbors. Here the main reason for these spreads is tourism. According to data from the Junta de Andalucía, this town has 369 rural houses, 191 homes for tourist purposes, two tourist apartments and another 166 rural accommodations. In total, 734 with almost 4,000 places for visitors. “It is something fundamental on an economic level. And, of course, they are all registered because otherwise they would not be able to appear in the records,” highlights the councilor, who believes that his municipality is lucky because it has its own aquifers and they have saved the summer without problems both for human consumption. as for avocados grown in its territory. “But we continue looking at the sky: rain is very necessary,” he warns while the area waits for the construction of a desalination plant after the recent agreement between the Junta de Andalucía and the central government to promote it.

Pool replacement work in Rincón de la Victoria, where there are restrictions and nighttime water cuts. Garcia-Santos

Other localities do maintain the restrictions and nighttime water cuts that started in the summer. They are those supplied from the La Viñuela reservoir, already below 8% of its capacity. It is its historic low since it was filled four decades ago and each week it sets a new record due to the lack of precipitation. The first towns to take measures were, at the beginning of July, El Borge, Almáchar, Iznate, Benamargosa and Vélez-Málaga, which bring together 90,000 residents. Around them are those with the most swimming pools per inhabitant, such as Alcaucín, Árchez, Canillas de Albaida or Cómpeta, all with one for every three or four inhabitants. To fill them, the request for vats skyrocketed this summer. “It has been impossible to meet all the demand for scattered communities or homes. And we had 23 cisterns operating daily,” says Jesús Arranz, head of the company Aquatrans 2000, who explains that the water is not treated and comes from resources that, otherwise, would end up in the sea to complete the cycle. Today it continues to replenish pools, especially in the Rincón de la Victoria area, where restrictions continue, but with only four trucks.

The situation is repeated on the western Costa del Sol. Benahavís stands out, the richest municipality in the entire province of Málaga, which has 2,107 swimming pools – 49 covered – and 8,085 inhabitants; But above all Marbella does it: it has 10,850 swimming pools for its 143,386 residents. It is the third city with the highest number behind Madrid and Córdoba. “It is outrageous taking into account the scarcity of water resources in the area and the 27 kilometers of beaches in the municipality,” recalls Javier de Luis, spokesperson for Ecologistas Malaka, who points out that the rains recharge the La Concepción reservoir less and less. that subsoil aquifers, such as Sierra Blanca, are in worse conditions due to large tourist consumption. “Water is a finite good and the problem is waste: more controls are needed,” concludes the environmentalist. The Malaga Provincial Council has carried out a study to detect leaks in the supplies of the 74 Malaga towns with less than 20,000 inhabitants. The result is that 7.5 cubic hectometers – 7.5 billion liters – are lost each year from municipal pipes. This is what more than 100,000 people would spend in a year.