Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes. – We are already in the middle of the April festival and the catwalk of artists does not stop, this April 29 we are going to dance and to sing until exhaustion in Aguascalientes.

At 5:00 p.m. in the Forum of the Stars, it is presented from the Port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa The Overwhelming Lemon Band.

The best bullfighting serial in Mexico continues with the presentation of bullfighters Paco Ureña, Arturo Saldivar and John Peter Llaguno with bulls from the Xajay ranch at 7:00 p.m.

The Forum of the Lake celebrates the International Dance Day with the presentation of the George Berard School of Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

We change course and go to the Carranza Cultural Corridor where at 8:00 p.m. Where the Aztlán Municipal Children’s and Youth Folkloric Ballet is presented and at 9:00 p.m. Lunar Collective Dance.

And to close this day we go to the Palenque de la Feria where the romanticism of the Foal is presented Alexander Fernandez sharp at 23:00 hrs.

We are halfway through the fair, you still have time to go back to Aguascalientes and enjoy the best fair in Mexico.