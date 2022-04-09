La Arrixaca trains, together with hospitals throughout Spain, professionals from Latin America in organ and tissue donation within the framework of the Alianza Program, promoted by the National Transplant Organization (ONT). In total, 700 professionals have received this training throughout Spain.

The program involves participation in different training activities organized by the ONT and a two-month stay in Spanish hospitals. The students are tutored by transplant coordinators with extensive experience and they develop a project to be implemented in their countries of origin to apply the knowledge acquired, adapting it to their reality.

“The international role of Spain in donation and transplantation is reinforced year after year by the effectiveness and efficiency of its program, an example for many countries,” highlights the ONT.