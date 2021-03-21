The Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital in Murcia has launched a new Complex Chronic Pathologies Unit, that nowadays serves 40 children from 0 to 14 years old. This new resource represents an important support for families, sinceand avoid travel and group visits to consultations with specialists at the hospital, encourages telecare through video calls or telephone calls as far as possible, and gives a boost to humanization through comprehensive care of the patient’s environment. Likewise, they have a telephone for telephone assistance with the pediatrician or nurse, which is an additional support for assistance.

The beneficiaries of this unit are minors with incurable disease or with severe disease affecting two or more major organs or systems. Sometimes they depend on technological devices such as oxygen therapy, ventriculo-peritoneal bypass valve and usually require assistance at home or present a clinical deterioration that leads to an estimated life expectancy of less than one year.

It also cares for children with chronic pathology of medium-high complexity, with a life expectancy of more than one year, who carry technology that can be assumed by the family and require multiple specialists or income. Some are discharged when their pathology stabilizes, and their family and pediatrician in the area need help to continue assuming their care correctly. Other cases are those of children with chronic pathology of medium-low complexity who do not usually require health technology and can be properly cared for by their family and primary care team.

The frequency of care provided is daily for hospitalized patients. Likewise, it performs scheduled reviews in consultation, as well as joint reviews with other specialists and professionals. Two pediatricians and a nurse make up the staff of this unit.

The Unit as such was created at the end of 2020 and controls about 30 patients from various health areas. Since 2021, it has been monitoring two or three children per week admitted, in coordination with other specialists, and they receive between two and four interconsultations per month for evaluations.

From the unit, reports are issued with care plans, in addition to others that the family may need for the dependence or schooling of the patient, as well as advice to health workers from schools and associations that assist them. TaSupport is also provided in the use of technology and other resources to families and activities are carried out to promote a smooth transition to adult units.

Survival



The increased survival of children with serious diseases has led to an increase in children with highly complex chronic pathology, sometimes with lifelong disabilities. Their care is a challenge for the pediatrician and the health systems, since they are patients who consume a large amount of resources: they register a greater number of hospitalizations, a higher rate of admission to the ICU, longer stays, technological assistance and multiple specialists, who they can be optimized through units such as the one that Arrixaca has created.

In a 2017 study on the admissions of children from 2 to 11 years old in the School Room and pediatric ICU 41 patients were identified, of 552 pediatric (7.42% of admitted children). This figure translates into 12% of admissions to schoolchildren and 25% of admissions to pediatric ICUs. The readmission rate of was higher than in the rest (36% over 4%) and its mean stay was longer (9/5) in schoolchildren (3.8 / 2.5) in the pediatric ICU. 85% were followed by more than five specialists.

The unit has an updated followed-up database, where all minors are registered with follow-ups carried out by the unit with their medical record number and contact details. A work agenda includes the daily schedule: visits, scheduled admissions, meetings, which serves as the organization of daily work in consulting rooms and hospitalization floors.