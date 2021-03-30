Squamous cell carcinoma of the penis (PSC) is the most common type of penile tumor. However, it represents only between 0.4% and 0.6% of cancers among men, according to the registries in Europe, so it is considered a rare tumor. Although its exact cause is unknown, it is estimated that the high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) is responsible for 30% to 80% of squamous cell carcinomas of the penis. Patients with advanced stage PSC are a population with a poor prognosis, with very limited treatment options and a survival rate of less than one year.

«In Spain, about 300 cases of PSC per year, mainly in men older than 50 years. The low incidence of this carcinoma, together with little knowledge about molecular alterations, have made it difficult to carry out research to find effective alternatives for advanced penile cancer, “said Dr. Silverio Ros Martínez, Medical Oncologist at the Virgen de la Universidad Clinico Hospital Arrixaca de Murcia.

Precisely, with the aim of finding a new therapeutic strategy for these cases, the Murcian center will participate in the Orpheus study, promoted by Medsir, a company dedicated to independent cancer research. The trial, which is still in the recruitment phase, will explore the benefit of using retifanlimab, an immunotherapy treatment, in people with advanced PSC disease. «The goal of treatment is to lengthen the survival rate in these cases., which is currently less than a year, ”added Ros.

Unlike other studies currently in progress, this trial will evaluate the efficacy of this approach in all patients with advanced PSC, regardless of the treatment they have previously received and the extent of the disease.

An alternative to the therapeutic standard



Until now, the main treatment option for patients with advanced PSC – those whose tumors have spread to the pelvic or groin lymph nodes or have distant metastases – is palliative chemotherapy, with a marginal survival benefit. Orpheus intends to explore an alternative to these supportive care, which constitute the current standard of treatment.

Participating patients will be treated with retifanlimab, an immunosuppressive drug for the protein called PD-1. Most PSC primary tumors express this protein, which is usually indicative of a good response to immunotherapy treatment using PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitory drugs. On the other hand, a recent study shows that squamous cell carcinomas of the penis have an identical genotype to other squamous cell tumors related to the human papillomavirus (HPV), which have shown promising responses with this type of drug.

In fact, preliminary studies with retifanlimab have already shown promising results of antitumor activity in other squamous cell carcinomas, such as head and neck and lung cancers. However, to date there are no data on the efficacy of this agent in carcinomas of the penis.

Orpheus will assess the percentage of patients who experience tumor shrinkage and / or disappearance after treatment with reftifanlimab. In addition, it will also evaluate its efficacy based on other indicators, such as the rate of survival without cancer progressing, as well as the safety and tolerability of the drug in this population. The success of this study will determine if, once completed, the data generated can be sent to regulatory entities with the intention of offering a new perspective for the treatment of patients with PSC, according to the company promoting the trial, Medsir.

Dr. Xavier García del Muro, medical oncologist and head of the genito-urinary cancer unit of the Institut Català de Oncologia (ICO) is the scientific director of this trial, which will be developed in 10 Spanish reference hospitals such as ICO-Hospitalet, the Hospital de Sant Pau in Barcelona, ​​on October 12 in Madrid, the Hospital Universitario Insular de Gran Canaria or the Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Seville.