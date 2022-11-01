Ana Belén, in the foreground, with the medical team treating her for her acute intermittent porphyria. / JAVIER CARRION / AGM

It was in the 1990s when the neurologist Fernández Barreiro sounded the alarm, detecting, in the Vega Media area, an unusually high number of patients with acute intermittent porphyria, a hereditary disease that is caused by an enzymatic defect in the manufacturing chain of the heme group, present in proteins such as