The Community is one of the areas in the world most affected by this hereditary disease, due to an autochthonous genetic alteration
It was in the 1990s when the neurologist Fernández Barreiro sounded the alarm, detecting, in the Vega Media area, an unusually high number of patients with acute intermittent porphyria, a hereditary disease that is caused by an enzymatic defect in the manufacturing chain of the heme group, present in proteins such as
#Arrixaca #detected #cases #acute #intermittent #porphyria #Region
Leave a Reply