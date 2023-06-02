Friday, June 2, 2023, 02:26

















The Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de la Arrixaca, together with the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research (IMIB), has started an international clinical trial to include women carriers of X-linked Hypohidrotic Ectodermal Dysplasia (DEHLX), who are pregnant with male fetuses affected by disease for prenatal treatment.

DEHLX is a rare genetic disease caused by mutations in the ectodysplasin A (EDA) gene. Symptoms include little or no ability to sweat, abnormal number and shape of teeth, and thinning of hair. Furthermore, most patients with DEHLX have inactivating mutations in the EDA gene that result in the absence or inactivity of the ectodysplasin-A (EDA1) gene product and, therefore, in a severe non-sweating phenotype. Thus, the lack of sweat glands can lead to episodes of hyperthermia and serious complications, such as febrile seizures and brain damage, especially in the first years of life.

Since DEHLX is an X-linked recessive disorder, the clinical picture is fully expressed in affected males, while affected females generally present much milder phenotypes. Current treatment options are limited to alleviating symptoms and preventing complications. Effective corrective treatment for DEHLX remains a great unmet medical need.

Under normal conditions, the signaling molecule ectodysplasin-A (EDA1) is involved in the growth of fetal ectodermal tissues (such as sweat glands, teeth, and hair) early in embryonic life. In people affected by DEHLX, this signaling molecule is missing due to genetic mutations. Without this signal, the ectodermal tissues do not grow as expected or, in some cases, do not grow at all, causing the symptoms experienced by those affected.

The EspeRare Foundation and Pierre Fabre Medicament have developed a molecule, ER004, for the prenatal treatment of DEHLX. The aim of prenatal administration of ER004 in patients with DEHLX is to activate the missing EDA1 signaling pathway during key periods of fetal development so that it positively affects the formation of ectodermal structures.

Previous results, obtained in three case studies where patients with DEHLX (with EDA inactivating mutations) have been treated with intra-amniotic injections of ER004, have helped launch this clinical trial, since it did not cause significant adverse effects and obtained an improvement Long-term evaluation of several key parameters (sweat glands, teeth, meibomian glands, and salivation) of HED, with recovery of sweating ability, among other aspects.

Interested pregnant women can contact the hospital

Currently, the first patient in the Edelife study has already received the 3 doses. This trial is being carried out in 8 international centers spread over the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and the USA. Spain has a single center located at the Hospital Clínico Universitario Virgen de La Arrixaca-IMIB. The principal investigator is Dr. Encarna Guillén, a pediatrician and geneticist, head of the Pediatrics service and IMIB principal investigator (currently president of the Spanish Association of Human Genetics) who, together with a large multidisciplinary team in which specialists from the Genetics section participate Medical, Pediatric service, Fetal Medicine unit, Dermatology, Radiology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology and Maxillofacial, among others, in addition to nursing and support staff, will contribute to the optimal development of the clinical trial.

Dr. Guillén, together with the rest of the collaborating researchers from her genetics and rare diseases group (Pediatrics area) at the IMIB Pascual Parrilla, has been leading research into ectodermal dysplasias in Spain since 2014 through three consecutive funding projects public competition from the Carlos III Health Institute and the support of the National Association of Affected People (AADE), so the accumulated knowledge and experience in this field is very significant.

Pregnant women with DEH-X-affected male fetuses who participate in the study will receive 3 doses of the drug ER004, during the gestational/prenatal period, as a series of 3 injections into the amniotic fluid during the second and third trimesters of gestation.

The duration of the study is expected until 2029, since, after the birth of the child, a follow-up will be carried out for 5 years, to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of the administered drug, as well as improvements in the patient’s quality of life. compared to the untreated.

DEHLX carrier patients who are pregnant with a boy or have an upcoming pregnancy wish may consider the possibility of participating in the prenatal study and contact the medical genetics section to learn more about the trial and to find out if they are candidates to participate.

Clinical trials are an important part of the development of new medical treatments. They help doctors and scientists determine if new drugs are safe, effective, and prescribed at the right dose and time. Less than 5% of rare diseases have effective specific treatments. The DEHLX prenatal clinical trial is a Phase II clinical study. Phase II trials determine the safety, efficacy, and optimal dosage of the drug to achieve the best results. A clinical trial is a study that is intended to generate evidence and data that regulatory agencies use to decide whether a drug can be licensed as a new treatment.