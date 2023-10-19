Although Real Murcia has remained in the third category of Spanish football since 2014, it remains a historic club appreciated in many corners of Spain. And even more so since the social movement that emerged at the end of 2018 that saved the centenary club from disappearance and that led it to have more than 30,000 shareholders spread around the world.

For this reason, within Arandina, a team that will face Real Murcia in the first round of the Copa del Rey, they are excited about the visit of Gustavo de Munúa’s team in a competition that has paired Murcia and Burgos. The match will finally be played in El Montecillo on November 1, All Saints’ Day, a date chosen conscientiously by the local team so that the Grana fans can travel in good numbers. In fact, Arandina has asked the Federation that the match be played early in the afternoon of this holiday to allow more comfortable travel for Granas fans who want to cheer on their team.

Tourist and culinary routes



La Arandina, a club founded in 1987 and which replaced the historic Sociedad Gimnástica Arandina, has decided not to set a price higher than 15 euros for the visiting fans for this single-match tie, and will also design an activity plan for the Murcian fans. who travel to Burgos, which will include visits to wineries and other gastronomic establishments, as well as monuments or natural spaces that will satisfy those who want to take advantage of these days to sightsee in the area.

It is worth remembering that Aranda de Duero has just over 30,000 inhabitants and that every summer it hosts the Sonorama, a festival that brings together some 50,000 music fans who travel from various parts of Spain, Europe and the world, bringing together that accommodation is guaranteed.

Although the possibility of moving this clash to Plantío, in Burgos, was considered, finally the Aranda de Duero city council will invest in the improvements of El Montecillo, which will have at least 3,188 seats for this match.