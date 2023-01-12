Garum | criticism
This restaurant continues with a firm step offering impeccable traditional cuisine in the middle of the Cehegín orchard with a welcoming, elegant and professional service.
From La Almazara I even like the walk. It is true that, either you go with GPS, or you may have problems to end up finding – to paraphrase Second – this exquisite corner. But, except for the pilgrimage, the restaurant is one of the safest bets on the regional scene. It is only open on weekends since, among other things, the je
