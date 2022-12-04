A total of 470 living dead invaded La Aljorra on Saturday night after eight years of the first edition of Survival Zombie. A participation success that turned the streets of the Cartagena council into a true horror movie for six hours.

Leaving at 9:00 p.m. from the Civic Center, the participants were immersed in a live zombie pandemic. To do this, they had to overcome complicated tests and solve clues in order to avoid being hit by the zombies and become part of the axis of evil, becoming one of them with the mission of hunting down the rest of the survivors.

Once infected by the undead, the participants were characterized as zombies to add to the list of otherworldly forces bent on ending human existence.

This real game offered no stops or rests throughout the night to the participants, including children from 10 years of age accompanied by their parents or guardians, entire families and groups of friends. «In the end it is more fun to be infected because you experience the role-playing game from both perspectives. It is a highly recommended experience to enjoy with friends and family,” said Carmen Heredia, one of the survivors who ended up being a zombie.

«I participated in the first edition eight years ago, and I have done it again in this second one. If then it seemed like an alternative leisure plan to me, I think that this time they have surpassed themselves. We wanted something different”, commented Fina García, another of the attendees.

The Festival Commission confirmed the great reception of the Survival Zombie. «You release adrenaline in abundance. You have to run and be wide awake at all times so you don’t get caught. You are even really scared because the zombies and the test scenarios are very realistic. It’s a real invasion,” said Angie González from the Commission, who also participated with a group of friends.

The ludic sports game tested the physical agility of the players, their cunning to solve plots and the intuition to find the way to survive trusting or not trusting other survivors.

At the end of the alternative leisure game, around 3 in the morning, the La Aljorra Neighborhood Council offered chocolate buns for all the participants.