The construction project for the bicycle lane and the pedestrian walkway in the La Alcayna urbanization already has the approval of the Governing Board of the Molina de Segura City Council. The mayor, Eliseo García, also responsible for the Department of Mobility. explains that the collegiate body agreed to process the corresponding applications for aid to the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) for the execution of the aforementioned actions, within the framework of the call for aid from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed through of the European Recovery Instrument ‘Next Generation’.

The amount of the works project amounts to 421,692 euros. “We are going to adapt the bike lane from La Alcayna to the Aros equestrian club in two directions, with its corresponding signage, but it will also be complemented with a pedestrianization so that schoolchildren can access the school on foot and this entails an expansion of sidewalks” , explained the alderman. In addition, the construction project for a Pumptrack skateboard or bike track in the Los Olivos urbanization was approved, for an amount of 278,950 euros, and help is also requested from the FEMP, within the framework of the same call.

Schoolchildren will be able to walk to school thanks to an extension of the sidewalks



Likewise, the meeting proceeded to approve the increase in spending for the project for the implementation of the perimeter pedestrian path to the urban section of Rambla de las Monjas in Los Conejos, incorporating special conditions of execution of a social nature related to the social and labor insertion of people in situation of unemployment, for an amount of 9,523 euros, which represents 9.97% of the project.