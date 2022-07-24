This Saturday, July 23, it will take place at “The Academy 20 years” concert number 12, where Santiago aims to be the student expelled from the reality show musical, because in the last concert he was one of the least voted participants. Check here what time, how and where to see on-line and for free the presentations of the weekend.

What is “The Academy” 2022 Mexico about?

“The academy” It is a reality show format with concerts, permanent advice from art teachers and coexistence between participants. This program was a success, so it had more editions over two decades. This 2022 they make an anniversary edition for turning 20 years on the screens of TV.

“La Academia” 2022: when and at what time will the singing reality show be broadcast?

The singing reality show is broadcast permanently through the channel Youtubeso netizens can see everything that happens with the participants minute by minute. However, the contestants’ presentations are televised every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm (Mexico time).

What channel broadcasts “The Academy” 2022 LIVE FREE?

The special season for the 20 years of La Academia can be viewed through the Azteca Uno channel. To do this, fans in Mexico they can tune in to channel 101 of the service companies Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable; on the other hand, Izzi users will be able to opt for 801 for the high definition signal. You can also watch the reality show through the TV Azteca live mobile application, which can be obtained for free on both Android and iOS systems.

As already mentioned, this reality format allows viewers to watch the broadcast 24/7 to see in detail what happens in the classes, as well as the coexistence between the participants. Through this LINK You can see it from anywhere in the world.

Who is in charge of driving “The Academy” 2022?

Yahir Othón Parra, better known as Jahiris the main driver. The singer of songs like You came into my life, Contigo si and El alma en pie was launched to fame in the first generation of the reality show, but now the former member of La Academia returned to lead.

Who are the judges of “La Academia 2022” Mexico?

The judging panel is made up of the producer Arturo López Gavito, the singer Ana Bárbara, the presenter Horacio Villalobos and the theater actress Lolita Cortés. Meanwhile, the director of “The Academy” is Alexander Acha; while William Valdés is the digital host and with Vanessa Claudio as co-host.

Jury of “The Academy” 2022 Mexico. Photo: Instagram capture

Which participants are still in “The Academy” 2022?