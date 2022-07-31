One of the most popular programs in Mexico will continue to give surprises. This July 31, a new round of concerts by “The Academy” 2022. This edition will see the expulsion of one of the students. Check here what time, how and where to watch this Sunday’s presentations online and for free.

What is “The Academy” 2022 about?

The Mexican program consists of a reality show format with concerts, ongoing advice from art teachers and coexistence among the participants. “The academy” It was a success in the North American country, since it managed to have seasons over two decades. This year they make a special anniversary edition for turning 20 on the small screen.

Who is the driver of “The Academy” 20 years?

Yahir Othon Parra is the main driver. The singer was launched to fame in the first generation of “La Academia”. Now, he returns to be in charge of the program. He is known for songs like “You came into my life”, “With you, yes” and “The soul on foot”.

Yahir Othón Parra, main host of “La Academia” 2022. Photo: TV Azteca

YOU CAN SEE Find out who will be the participants of “The Great Star”, a new space by Gisela Valcárcel

“The Academy” 2022: what time and when to watch the singing reality show

Every weekend there will be two concerts on Saturdays and Sundays. The schedule is at 08:00 pm (Mexico time).

Where is “The Academy” 2022 LIVE ONLINE broadcast?

The anniversary season for the 20 years of “The academy” You can tune in through the Azteca Uno channel. Fans in Mexico will be able to watch the program through channel 101. If apps are your thing, you can watch the reality show through TV Azteca live, an app available for both Android and iOS .

You can tune into “La Academia” through TV Azteca. Photo: TV Azteca

YOU CAN SEE Final of “Survivors 2022″: Alejandro is the winner and takes the 200,000 euros

Juries of “The Academy” 2022 Mexico

The group of judges is made up of the producer Arturo Lopez Gavitothe artist Ana Barbarathe presenter Horace Villalobos and the actress courteous lolita. The director of the program is Alexander Acha. William Valdés is the digital host.