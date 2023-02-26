THE TRUTH MURCIA Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:01



The 7 is premiere. The regional television incorporates into its programming a weekly space on well-being that will be broadcast on Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. ‘To your health’ is the name of the new programme, which was created with the aim of promoting a healthy lifestyle among the citizens of the Region of Murcia.

The program will address different topics related to health through interviews with professionals who work in regional health, as well as testimonials from patients who will share with viewers their experiences of improvement.

When

On Wednesdays, at 10:00 p.m., in La 7.

The faces

Presented by the journalist Rebeca Martínez Herrera. They participate with fixed sections every week José Manuel López Nicolás, professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Murcia; the Primary Care doctor Francisco Ruiz; and the physiotherapist José Gallardo. See also Kyrgios and Barty, two Australians for glory: Saturday's program

The first broadcast of ‘A tu salud’ will focus on rare diseases, whose World Day is commemorated every February 28. Infrequent pathologies that in the Region suffer about 100,000 people, according to the registry of the Ministry of Health.

multidisciplinary consultations



“If we consider them together, talking about 100,000 people means a public health problem,” says Encarna Guillén, recently appointed head of the Pediatrics service at the Virgen de la Arrixaca University Hospital. Statements made by the medical genetics specialist during an interview in which she explains how they work in the multidisciplinary consultations for rare diseases in La Arrixaca, through which some 6,000 patients with a rare pathology pass each year, whose origin is genetic in the 1980s % of the cases.

The testimonials of patients will also be protagonists in the premiere of the new weekly space, lasting one hour. A reality to which the stories of Rafa Moreno, a child from San Javier with Moebius syndrome who was born without hands and with facial paralysis, and that of Diana Torrecillas, a 40-year-old woman from Murcia who suffers from bilateral neuralgia of the nerves, will put a face. pudendal that was diagnosed after more than a decade visiting specialists. A rare pathology that causes severe pain that conditions her day to day.

‘A tu salud’ will also show the work carried out at the Pascual Parrilla Biosanitary Research Institute in Murcia. In addition to accommodating fixed sections such as ‘Dismantling myths about health’, which will be in charge of the Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Murcia José Manuel López Nicolás.

On the other hand, the Primary Care doctor Francisco Ruiz will answer questions from citizens in ‘Open Office’. A space where viewers can send their questions via WhatsApp to the phone number 649 22 75 88.

The promotion of physical activity as a healthy habit will come with ‘The exercise of the week’, a section in which the physiotherapist José Gallardo will propose dynamics to improve body mobility.

Commitment to disclosure



The new program, produced by LA VERDAD under the direction of Víctor Rodríguez, will be presented by the journalist Rebeca Martínez Herrera. «We are committed to this program in our commitment to dissemination and public service. For this we have the collaboration of the Murcian Health Service and the Murcian Institute for Biosanitary Research Pascual Parrilla”, highlights the director of Antena de La 7, Fernando García, who assures that “‘A tu salud’ is a program committed to health public and truthful information.

García also stresses that the space “has a clear vocation for proximity, as it approaches the reality of the Region’s health centers to live, through its users and professionals, the day-to-day life of our health system and contribute, to From this experience, useful and practical advice for all viewers.

To which the director of the regional television antenna adds that “in addition, it is committed to supporting communication campaigns related to health and alerts to risk groups. As well as promoting another type of medical care that should not be forgotten, such as vaccination, cancer and Alzheimer’s prevention, while giving visibility to other public health professionals who make the work of doctors possible, as is the case of the assistants, nursing staff, ambulance drivers and orderlies, among others».