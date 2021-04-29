The situation in India on coronavirus has completely exploded: the Asian country is going through its worst wave since the start of the pandemic, with more than 300,000 infections on average daily and over 3,000 deaths in recent days. Under these conditions, the variant known as B.1.617 is expanding throughout the country and beyond its borders, with presence in more than 20 countries.

This new variant was detected in a period of time similar to that which prevailed in the United Kingdom, which subsequently has also been predominant in many other countries of the European environment. This British variant (whose technical name is B.1.1.7), also with a strong presence in India, is 90% more contagious and up to 58% more lethal. Total, more than 18,300,000 people have contracted the disease, while the death toll exceeds 204,000.

A variant with three mutations

In this variant that has emerged in India, and that has led the country to have to incinerate the deceased by COVID in the streets, there are three mutations within the sequence of 30,000 RNA letters that make up your genome. A single change in these genetic letters can make the pathogen capable of better invade the body’s organs and escape those in charge of eliminating it from the immune system.

This name of the mutations has to do with the exact point of letter change. Of the three mutations that it presents, the one that worries the most is the L452R: this means that the virus has evolved exchanging a leucine (L) for an arginine (R) at position 452 of your genome. It is also the location of the receptor-binding domain, the access point between the virus and the human cell. This mutation is not the first time it has been observed, as it was already seen in the detected in California: made it 20% more infectious, with an increase in the replication capacity and the possibility of escaping some antibodies generated by the infected.

E484Q and P618R mutations

The second of the mutations that this Indian variant has is the E484K, of which its potential is unknown until now and its possible implications for infections and deaths. Finally, the P681R, which can optimize virus entry into the cell and increase the ability to invade tissues. Thus, these three mutations mean that it is being followed very closely, as they could make it more contagious and virulent. According to local government data, this variant is already the predominant in the state of Maharashtra, in the heart of the country, and has been growing exponentially in recent weeks, since the second wave began.

International alert for the situation

In a country with a population of more than 1.3 billion people, one of the big problems found is the variant sequencing: barely performed in 1% of positive cases. Therefore, there is little knowledge of the prevalence of one variant or another. In comparison, the United Kingdom, of which the most viruses sequence, analyzes about 10% of cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already warned of the danger of this variant B.1.617, which could be more contagious and partially escape the effectiveness of vaccines. For now it has been classified as “of interest” and not as “worrisome”. In the latter are the variants British, Brazilian, South African and Californian, of which there is evidence of greater transmissibility or virulence.

In total, about one twenty countries have already sequenced the Indian variant in its territory, almost all isolated cases of travelers arriving from the Asian country. In the case of Spain, a possible case is being investigated, which would be in first. For a few days, mandatory quarantine has been imposed for those arriving from India.

Efficacy of vaccines against the variant

According to a study still in preliminary phase directed by National Institute of Virology of India, the vaccine Covaxin, developed in the country through inactivated viruses, is capable of neutralize this variant. Likewise, so does the blood serum of people who have already passed COVID.

In any case, both India and other countries will tests to show whether these variant mutations have a real impact on infectivity SARS-CoV-2. This will take place both in laboratory experiments and through monitoring of the current wave.