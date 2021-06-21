Sixteen days before the then head of Government, Marcelo Ebrard, provisionally inaugurated Line 12 of the Metro, on October 30, 2012, ICA-Alstom and Carso replaced a rail “due to premature wear” on the Zapotitlán-Nopalera section.

Despite the replacement, the problem continued as wave wear reappeared without a new change being recorded.

According to authorities of the Metro Collective Transport System consulted by MILLENNIUM, This was due to two factors: the weight and incompatibility of the trains with the tracks, and the failure of the plate joint welds and the center of the clearing.

Even an expert opinion made by the company ILF Consulting Engineers in 2013, it warned that the failures were due, among other things, to the poor line welding.

According to the opinion issued in September 2015 by the consultancy Manuel Barrera and Associates, this failure was part of the reports made by workers and personnel of the Metro management to its owner, Francisco Bojórquez.

The report indicates that the then manager of fixed installations of the Metro had detected problems of premature wave deformations in the rails of several curves that comprise the route of the lines of the line (September 18, 2012), this as As a result of the vacuum tests carried out and the familiarization trips carried out by the capital government in charge of Marcelo Ebrard, prior to the start-up of the line.

“Those same problems of premature wear and tear on the tracks were referred to the decentralized body, Metro Project, to carry out a” deep analysis to determine the causes of such wear and its proper solution. “

On October 13, 2012, the Metro management carried out a measurement of the geometry of the road with the EM-50 vehicle, with which situations that had to be corrected were detected and which were also notified to the Metro Project in charge of Enrique Horcasitas.

But the most punctual observation of failures made by Metro workers and authorities was reported in the interstation Zapotitlán-Nopalera, where curves 11 and 12 meet, only one station from where the crash of May 3 occurred.

“Project Subway, at the request of the STC, requested the Consorcio Constructor (ICA, Alstom and Carso) to replace the rail with premature wear on the Zapotitlán – Nopalera interstation where They find curves 11 and 12 of the line, which reported on the realization of said change; however, wave wear reappeared in that same section in a short time after having replaced the rail, “he details.

After the start-up by the head of Government, Marcelo Ebrard, On October 30, 2012, the problems continued as there were faults in the road system, of which both the construction consortium and the Metro management at the time made various clarifications and comments.

Thus, the Metro project hired the services of various companies to “determine the reasons and recommend actions derived from the wave wear problem,” which resulted in a ruling dated November 14, 2013 that indicated the cause of excessive wave wear as a result of “timely failure of track system maintenance in the elements of poor ballast compaction, lack of control of the tightening torque in fixings, sleepers and welds and as causes that increase wave wear and damage to the equipment “.

The ruling indicated flattening of the wheels in some trains, the lack of reprofiling of the wheels of some trains, blows in the track apparatus and in the expansion joints due to excessive wheel wear.

FS