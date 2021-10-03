9th day of Ligue 1:

Geoffroy Guichard stadium.

AS Saint-Etienne – Olympique Lyonnais: 1-1.

Goals: Khazri (90th + 5 sp) for ASSE; Aouar (42nd) for OL.

Expulsion: Lopes (74th) for OL.

Under the Cauldron rain, the 123rd derby in history between ASSE and OL resulted in a draw (1-1), the Greens equalizing on a penalty from Khazri in the very last seconds of play, after VAR intervention on a hand that no one had seen at real speed.

From the outset, this derby met all the expectations of L1 followers. Since after a first goal denied to Aouar for an offside from Paqueta (2nd), Lopes stopped a shot from Nordin before being saved by his post against Khazri (9th). Following a good save from Green (18th), the Tunisian attacker from ASSE thought to open the scoring, but his goal was also refused for an offside position (33rd). A false joy that Aouar was not going to relive, given that in the 42nd minute of play, the Lyon midfielder unlocked the score with a cross shot after a nice serve from Paqueta (0-1 in the 42nd). Just before the break, Shaqiri believed to double the bet, but Mr. Letexier refused his realization for another offside of Paqueta (44th). Same fate for Toko Ekambi (47th), who planted for nothing after an illegal position of Shaqiri …

Lopes kicked out for the first time

Then, Lopes took a red card for a hand outside its surface during a face-to-face with Bouanga (75th), thanks to the intervention of the VAR. A fact of the game that ignited the Greens, since Gourna-Douath found the bar (78th), Youssouf (79th) then Bouanga (82nd) ​​stumbled on the incoming Pollersbeck. Subsequently, the referee stopped the match for a few minutes because of a cracking of smoke from the supporters of Saint-Etienne (83rd). A small break that did not calm ASSE, since Camara still watered Pollersbeck (86th), like Aouchiche (90th). Finally, in the additional time, the referee designated the penalty spot, with the help of the VAR, for a hand of Denayer on an action of Krasso (90 + 3rd). An offering transformed by Khazri (1-1 in the 95th), which capsized the Cauldron by equalizing!



With this draw, OL therefore do not return to the Top 5 of L1, as was the case until the 94th minute of play. While Peter Bosz’s team may have regrets, the group of Claude Puel is satisfied with this point of draw, which can start the season of the red lantern.