In: Ligue 1.

By Baptiste Mulatier

The Professional Football League (LFP) distributed its first sanctions after the incidents in Lens – Lille. The northern club does not want to stop there either with its supporters.

Nobody wanted to see these kinds of images again after Nice – OM almost a month ago. And yet. Ligue 1 once again conveyed a bad image on the side of the stands. At half-time in the derby between Lens and Lille on Saturday, clashes broke out between the supporters of the two rival clubs. Seats were swung, and the Lensois supporters of the Marek stand returned to the field to run towards the visitor parking lot and do battle. The match was able to restart thirty minutes late. And if Racing Club de Lens won their first home match against Lille since 2006, the damage was done. The victory had a bitter taste for the Lensois leaders. The LFP has already sanctioned the club with a total lockdown from the Bollaert stadium until new decisions are taken.

Lens will hit hard against the offenders

Lens will also bang his fist on the table. And strong. Arnaud Pouille the general manager of the club, and the owner, Joseph Oughourlian, are furious. A field invasion had already taken place in August 2017 against Brest. This time, the Racing Club de Lens will take the necessary measures. “It is intolerable that our supporters are trying to replace the authorities by playing the police”, slipped a source to RMC Sport. “The walls will shake and the sanctions will fall in spades”, promises another close to management. Still according to RMC, supporters have already openly lied to the leaders. The registration of tifo should have been a simple and effective “Go Lens”. Instead, some supporters secretly prepared the insulting message “Lillois Merda”, which laid the foundations for a hot derby. The club have reportedly already contacted officials to let them know about upcoming sanctions, which can range from cancellation of membership to a complaint. The Sang et Or could not have imagined a worse atmosphere after a victory in the derby.