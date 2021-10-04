The typical team for the 9th day of Ligue 1 according to the scores of The team :
Goalkeeper: Lafont (Nantes)
Defenders: Traoré (Rennes), Todibo (Nice), Girotto (Nantes), Bard (Nice)
Midfielders: Tchouaméni (Monaco), Tait (Rennes), Aouar (OL)
Forwards: Sulemana (Rennes), Laborde (Rennes) and David (Lille)
Best coach: Bruno Genesio (Rennes)
The cumulative rankings of L’Equipe since the start of the season:
Best player: Ander Herrera (PSG)
Best goalkeeper: Ivo Grbic (Lille)
Best team: OGC Nice
Best trainer: Christophe Galtier (OGC Nice)
