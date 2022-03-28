Orlando.- Tire Sampson, 14, died after being ejected from a high ride ride at ICON Park, in Orlando, Florida, United States. About, his father Yarnell Sampson claimed that the young man apparently had hunches and sent a goodbye message.

The man said that the minor was uncomfortable with the safety harness of the Orlando Free Fall attraction and asked his friend, sitting next to him, to tell his parents that he loved them.

“When the trip took off … he told his friends ‘this thing is moving’. That’s when he started to get scared … and said: ‘I don’t know, man, if I get off safely, can you tell my mom and dad that I love them?'” Yarnell Sampson said.

According to what the subject said, Tire realized that it was not properly secured to the game structure mechanic that has a height of 131 meters and can transport 30 people at speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

Both John Stine, Director of Sales and Marketing for the Slingshot Group, the company that owns the attraction, and local authorities said they are in the middle of an investigation to determine responsibility.

“We operate with all safety precautions in mind. Everything is in place and that is why we are doing this investigation,” Stine said.

terrible death

Tire Sampson, 14, died at Icon Park in Orlando, Florida while on a trip with a friend’s family, he was originally from Missouri, United States.

As they got ready to go on the Free Fall attraction, which opened last December, he did not feel completely comfortable because his excess weight made him too tight in the safety harness. He still he continued to live the experience.

The mechanical game rose its 131 meters, stayed up for a few seconds and hurriedly descended, at the moment of braking the teenager is seen falling until he crashed into the ground. A loud dry sound caught the attention of those around, not all saw the boy “fly”, but most heard him fall.

After the calls to 911, police and paramedics arrived at the site, who immediately took Tire to a hospital where they finally declared him without vital signs.