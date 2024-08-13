Naruto is one of the most popular manga of the last decades and continues to be a passion today thanks to its sequel Boruto, which tells the story of the new generation of ninja from the Leaf Village. Despite everything, however, fans still care deeply about the original cast, including the cosplayers, as demonstrated by kyso_lo with his Tsunade Cosplay.

Tsunade is a well-known and powerful figure in the Naruto universe, known for her extraordinary strength and exceptional medical skills. She becomes the Fifth Hokage and leads the Leaf Village through several crises, including Pain’s attack and the Fourth Shinobi World War.