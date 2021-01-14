Declared flat-earther, although some time later he gave up. Author of the shot that gave the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James the ring in 2016. Spiritual Purifier of Courts. Olympic champion. Opponent on the return of the NBA in the Orlando bubble. Six times All-Star, rookie of the year and 2014 World Cup MVP, which he won. Controversial. Talented. And … disappeared. Kyrie irving He is one of the most complex personalities to describe in the best basketball league in the world and for these hours on his team, the Brooklyn Nets, they have no idea where it is.

In his team’s last five games, Irving was absent. He hasn’t played since January 5, when Brooklyn beat a senior rival like Utah by 34 points. So far he has played only 7 of the 13 games for the Nets, and although he made a valuable contribution with averages of 27.1 points, 6.1 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals, his presence was not a guarantee either. successful: Brooklyn won 4 and lost 3 games with him on the court.

Beyond the results, it is clear that it is a decisive piece for the success of the team. He is the great figure next to Kevin Durant. Both arrived in mid-2019 in order to position the Nets as candidates for the title and without a doubt that with those two names they are.

However, Irving played just 20 games in his opening season, which was ended with a shoulder injury that resulted in surgery.

Now, on the contrary, there is no injury that prevents their participation. Official reports speak of “personal reasons“, but there is no concrete data and the little that has been said does not seem very encouraging.

Irving and Durant, in mid-December. Everything changed in the last days. Photo EFE

Irving’s first foul was last Thursday, January 7, when Brooklyn had to face the Philadelphia 76ers. The night of the game, Nets coach Steve Nash had no problem admitting what was happening: He said he did not know why the point guard was absent and acknowledged that he sent him a message but did not get a response from him.

That meeting took place just one day after the scandals that took place in the US Capitol, practically taken over by pro-Donald Trump protesters, and two days after it was confirmed that no criminal charges would be brought against the policeman who shot Jacob Blake , one of the cases that made the Afro-American community cry out loud.

Could the absence have to do with Irving’s feelings about racial inequality?

The Australian born in 1992 was one of the most committed players in the struggles for racial and social justice in the United States. He was even against resuming the season in the Orlando bubble because he considered that the players were used as a “distraction” and he wanted them to focus on showing the problems that the black community lives permanently in his country.

However, that his mistakes have to do with that is at the moment a mere conjecture and it will be almost impossible to obtain a statement from Irving himself because he already warned that he will not speak to the press, which also caused the NBA to fine him since he is forced to appear before the media.

Now, the base is being investigated by the NBA because film materials emerged in which he is seen celebrating his sister’s birthday – the woman herself uploaded videos to social networks – and he appears in the middle of a large number of people, raping all the protocols required by the NBA to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Irving is one of the most complex personality players in the NBA. Owner of a huge talent, unbalanced as few in the one on one, good assistants, great shooter and owner of an arsenal and a wide repertoire, he was a key piece for LeBron James to fulfill his mission to get Cleveland champion in 2016.

However, since his move to Boston in 2017 and after multiple reports that revealed a bad relationship with the NBA’s top star, he could never live up to the expectations that his figure aroused.

Yes from the individual performance, because every time he enters the court he wreaks havoc, but not from the physical (he suffered several injuries) or from the collective.

In May 2019, a Celtics player who preferred to keep his name in secret liquidated him when talking about his experience with Irving. He called him a “chemistry buster without leadership qualities who publicly criticized his younger teammates and even criticized the coach.”

That shot. Kyrie Irving with the triple that secured the 2016 ring for the Cleveland Cavaliers. AFP photo

“Everyone respects his talent, but it is difficult to play with him. Everything revolves around him,” launched the same basketball player.

It was curious because a few months before, Irving had given – or seemed to show – signs of maturity by admitting that he had called LeBron James to apologize “for being that young man who wanted everything at the tip of his fingers.” “I gave a bad example but I learned, I realized the magnitude of my voice and what I mean for the boys,” he said.

Off the court he is also indecipherable. In 2017 he declared himself flat-earther, although a few years later he declined. However, it was too late: many seized on that statement to question and ridicule it.

For now, everything is unknown regarding Irving. The Nets just became a potential dynasty with the addition of James Harden as the third leg on the table to complete Kevin Durant. Will Kyrie return? Will this story have a happy ending in Brooklyn or will it lead to disaster?

Look also

