More than a million refugees and migrants fleeing conflict in Syria and other parts of the world crossed into Europe via Greece and Turkey in 2015 and early 2016..

Mitsotakis, whose conservative “New Democracy” party took power in 2019 with an administration that took a tougher stance on illegal immigration, pledged not to repeat what happened in 2015, noting that this has a general consensus among all members of the European Union..

However, events unfolding in Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power have raised fears of a new refugee crisis. Mitsotakis said the EU lacks a coherent policy on how to deal with the influx of migrants.

Mitsotakis had discussed in a phone call in late August with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the situation in Afghanistan.

Migrant arrivals in general to Greece, either by land or by sea, have slowed considerably since 2016, when the European Union reached an agreement with Turkey to stem the flow of refugees in exchange for financial support..

“I had a very frank discussion with President Erdogan, and I think we agreed that it’s important to keep refugees and potential migrants as close to home as possible,” Mitsotakis said. He added that it is logical for the European Union to provide support to Turkey to confront this issue.

The migration issue comes against the background of other tensions between Turkey and the European Union, especially with regard to Greece and Cyprus, which are members of the European Union..

Turkey and Greece are NATO allies but differ sharply on a range of issues from the dispute over the continental shelf in the Mediterranean, to airspace and energy resources.