Kyrgyzstan | The president announced his readiness to resign, Kyrgyzstan has closed all its borders due to a state of emergency

Kyrgyz president Sooronbai Žeenbekov announced on Friday that he was ready to resign. Zhenbekov announced this on the presidential administration’s website, according to AFP news agency:

“We need to get the situation under control as soon as possible,” Žeenbekov says. “When the legitimate decision-making bodies has once again been approved and are on our way towards legality, I am ready to resign Kyrgyz presidential job. ‘

Nothing has been heard about Žeenbekov since it started on Monday uprising, who overthrew parliament and government and drove the president to flee his office. In addition, protesters attacked the headquarters of the security police and released the former president, who had been imprisoned for more than a year. Almazbek Atambayevin.

Kyrgyz Vice-Chairman of the Security Council Omurbek Suvanalijev told Friday to a Russian news agency Interfaxillethat Kyrgyzstan has closed all its borders due to a state of emergency.

The Russian armed forces have an air base in Kyrgyzstan and the Kremlin has hinted that it will intervene in Kyrgyzstan unless the country’s security situation improves rapidly.

The uprising began with last Sunday’s parliamentary elections, which the opposition considered fraudulent. The parties have been negotiating the formation of an interim government, but no agreement has been reached so far.