The situation in Kyrgyzstan has been confusing since large-scale demonstrations erupted following elections which fraudsters considered to be fraudulent.

Kyrgyz the security service announced it had re-arrested the former president Almazbek Atambayevin, whose supporters had been released from prison in protests following last Sunday ‘s election.

The National Security Committee said Atambayev was arrested on suspicion of inciting the unrest. Atambayev, who ruled Kyrgyzstan from 2011 to 2017, was serving an 11-year sentence in prison for his involvement in the release of a criminal boss.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov ordered a 12-day state of emergency in the capital, Bishkek, on Friday and said it was ready to resign as soon as order was restored and a date decided for a new election.

Yenbekov would not be the first Kyrgyz leader to be ousted if he kept his promise to resign. Uprisings also led to the resignation of authoritarian presidents in 2005 and 2010. Yenbekov’s own reign has continued since 2017.