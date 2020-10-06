Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov for his part claimed to control the country, despite the post-election violence. At least 120 people have been hospitalized following the clashes.

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan announced Tuesday, October 6, that it had canceled the results of Sunday’s legislative elections, won by pro-presidential parties, after post-election riots that left one dead in this Central Asian country.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Tuesday that he controlled the country, despite the post-election violence that saw opposition protesters invade the seat of government and release the head of state’s great rival from prison. The Kyrgyz ruler “expressed confidence in the fact that the political forces will place the country’s interest above their own”, said the presidency.

A man, “probably a protester” of his civilian clothes, died after being injured in clashes between police and demonstrators in Bishkek, the capital, a spokeswoman for the Kyrgyz health ministry told AFP. At least 120 people have been hospitalized following the clashes, according to the Ministry of Health.

For his part, the Kyrgyz president assured in a statement that he had not knowingly given the order to open fire on the demonstrators who, on the night of Monday to Tuesday, stormed a series of official buildings, including the seat of government, nicknamed the White House, where offices were partially ransacked. “I ordered the police (…) not to spill blood”Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

Protesters are calling for Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s resignation and new elections to be held after Sunday’s saw two parties supporting the head of state dominate the ballot. The demonstration was organized at the call of several political parties who failed to reach the 7% threshold required to enter parliament. However, even before the vote, suspicions of considerable vote buying hung over these elections. The head of the OSCE mission to observe the elections, Thomas Boserup, had judged that these “credible allegations” raised “serious concern”.