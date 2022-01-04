The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security (SS GKNB) of Kyrgyzstan has strengthened the regime of service on the border with Kazakhstan and promised to take measures in case of aggravation of the situation in the republic. On Tuesday, January 4, reports Interfax with reference to the press service of the department.

“In case of aggravation of the situation, appropriate measures will be taken in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other government agencies,” the message says.

The department clarified that the border service units deployed on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh section of the state border are serving in an enhanced mode from December 30, 2021 in connection with the New Year’s celebration.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, addressed the participants in the “gas” protests in the country. He said that the government had decided to reduce the price of liquefied gas in the Mangistau region to 50 tenge per liter (8.5 rubles), and asked the demonstrators “not to follow the calls of destructive persons interested in undermining the stability and unity of society.”

Motorists in the Mangystau region of Kazakhstan began protesting against rising gas prices for cars on January 2. They demanded to reduce the cost of liquefied fuel, which rose sharply from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10.1 to 20.3 rubles) per liter. In some cities, protesters also called on the first president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev, to withdraw from politics.