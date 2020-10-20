Kyrgyzstan will not close its borders with the CIS countries, despite the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced on Tuesday, October 20, by the head of the country’s Foreign Ministry Ruslan Kazakbaev.

“At the last Russia-Central Asia meeting, we said that we were expecting a second wave [пандемии]… By the way, we did not close the borders and are not going to close them. We closed the border at the beginning of the pandemic only with China, because the main flow of goods and labor resources came to us from China, “Kazakbaev said in an interview. TASS…

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan did not close its borders with its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union.

“Unfortunately, there was a closure on their part,” the minister summed up.

In mid-July, Russia handed over a shipment of humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan in the form of systems for analyzing for the presence of coronavirus.

In addition, in the same month it became known that Russia sent to Kyrgyzstan a large consignment of humanitarian aid with medicines and ventilators for 150 million rubles to combat the spread of coronavirus, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

According to Worldometer as of October 20, 52.5 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Kyrgyzstan, 1.1 thousand people died, 45.8 thousand recovered.