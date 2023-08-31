Bishkek (Agencies)

Kyrgyzstan announced yesterday the return of 100 women and children of ISIS fighters from detention camps in Syria, in the third operation of its kind carried out by this Central Asian country. “On August 30, 2023, 31 women and 64 children of Kyrgyz nationals were transferred from Syria,” the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, without specifying the number of its nationals who are still in these camps in northeastern Syria.

“Kyrgyzstan is grateful to the United States for its full assistance and logistical support in this process,” the ministry added.

This is the third repatriation of Kyrgyz nationals from Syria or Iraq, after two operations in March 2021 (79 children) and February 2023 (59 women and children).