The country experienced a night of violence after Sunday’s legislative elections, won by pro-presidential parties, but then canceled by the central electoral commission.

Chaos in Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyz Prime Minister Koubatbek Boronov, backing the incumbent president, resigned Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist politician released from prison overnight by protesters and a critic of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, was appointed prime minister by parliament in an extraordinary meeting held at a hotel in Bishkek, the country’s capital . Earlier today, the results of legislative elections won by pro-presidential parties were overturned on Tuesday by the Kyrgyz electoral commission.

They were contested by the demonstrators who invaded the seat of government during the night after clashes with the police which left one dead and 686 injured. Besides the new Prime Minister, the protesters also released from prison Almazbek Atambayev, a former president imprisoned for a year, and a former ally who has become President Jeenbekov’s main opponent.

However, the current head of state is still in Bishkek and has the “control” of the country, insisted the Kyrgyz presidency. The Kremlin said to itself “concerned” and called on the Kyrgyz political forces to “to remain in constitutionality” to find “quickly a solution”. Sooronbai Jeenbekov is close to Russia, as was his predecessor.