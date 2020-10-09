I.n Kyrgyzstan, the struggle for power continued on Friday, five days after the parliamentary elections, which were criticized for irregularities. The power struggle continues to focus primarily on the post of prime minister. But President Sooronbaj Scheenbekow, for whom the election result that would have been canceled in the course of the protests with more than a thousand injured and one dead, signaled his willingness to resign for the first time on Friday.

It is still not clear where Scheenbekow is, but a statement was published on his official website, President.kg, the core message of which was incorporated into the headline: “As soon as the country takes the path of lawfulness, I am ready to take the post of President of the Kyrgyz Republic. ”He endeavors to“ legitimize the personnel changes taking place ”and awaits the corresponding decisions by parliament, because“ for me no office counts more than the integrity of the state, the unity of the people and the calm of society “. Scheenbekow then formally relieved Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov, who resigned on Tuesday, from this post.

There are still several candidates for the office of the new Prime Minister. But on Friday, of all people, the man who was Scheenbekov’s most important rival in the presidential election campaign in 2017 threw his hat into the ring: Omurbek Babanov, one of the richest Kyrgyz people. He has his own party, “Respublika – Ata Schurt”, was head of government for eight months in 2011 and 2012, but then resigned after MPs accused him of receiving an expensive racehorse as a bribe. Babanov contested his 2017 election campaign with an anti-corruption agenda (a fellow campaigner referred to the successful example of the early Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia in an interview with the FAZ in Bishkek), escaped to Moscow after the presidential election because of two criminal investigations, but returned to Kyrgyzstan in August 2019 . “Now Sadyr Shaparov illegitimately calls himself Prime Minister,” Babanov said of one of his rivals for the Prime Minister’s office. Parliament should decide without “pressure”, “within the framework of the law”, with “honest competition. And the law enforcement agencies must guarantee the safety of the MPs so that they can meet and make a decision ”.

The security apparatus seems paralyzed

Babanov praised Scheenbekov’s willingness to resign and said that there would then no longer be any basis for the impeachment of the president, which parliament is currently discussing. In addition to the support of his party, Babanov also has the three other parties. But it was not only unclear whether he would get the necessary number of votes, but even when and where a parliamentary session could take place (there was a fire in the parliamentary premises on Tuesday night).

The security apparatus also seems paralyzed. President Scheenbekow changed the chief of staff of the armed forces on Friday and removed the head of the powerful GKNB secret service, Orosbek Opumbajew, who has not been seen since Tuesday. A successor was not initially presented. Most recently, the leading member of the National Security Council, Omurbek Suwanalijew, acted as the acting head of the GKNB, issued state-supporting statements and telephoned secret service heads in Russia and the neighboring country of Kazakhstan. But on Friday, Suwanaliev was “led out” of the headquarters of the GNKB, as the secret service announced, by the “leadership” of the secret service, “veterans and staff”. The GKNB will not serve “the mercantile interests of certain political and other forces,” it said. Suvanaliev himself said that he coordinated the work of the secret service only because its leadership was out of place during the unrest; now he is returning to his post as Deputy Secretary of the National Security Council.

The security situation has worsened significantly in the power struggle: The Russian Central Asia news portal “Fergana” reported, especially at night, the residents of Bishkek and other cities feared attacks by street gangs and hooligans who used the chaos to rob and beat up. On the other hand, voluntary vigilante groups were formed to help the police, who appear in plain clothes. Some supermarkets, it was said, no longer sold schnapps after 6 p.m. to prevent escalations.

On Friday afternoon four different demonstrations by rival political forces took place in Bishkek. Scheenbekov’s predecessor in the presidency, Almasbek Atambayev, also appeared in one of them. He was released from GKNB detention on Tuesday night. He had once chosen Scheenbekow as his successor and applied in 2017, but then fell out with him, which should have entered Atambayev’s arrest and sentencing to more than eleven years in prison. Now Atambayev shouted in front of thousands of supporters that Scheenbekov no longer had the right to be president because he was to blame for the victims of the violence: “Sooronbaj, go!”