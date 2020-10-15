Kyrgyzstan | Kyrgyz President Zhenbekbov announced his resignation

Kyrgyz president Sooronbai Žeenbekov differs from its mission. Zhenbekov announced the matter in the official official website on Thursday.

“For me, peace, territorial integrity, people’s unity and social peace in Kyrgyzstan are paramount,” the president writes in a statement.

“The lives of our citizens are more important to me than anything else. I will not cling to power. I do not want to go down in history as the President of Kyrgyzstan, who shed blood and shot his own citizens. That is why I made the decision to resign. “

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s according to a Russian-language service, Zhenbekov met with the new prime minister of Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday night Sadyr Zaparovin, but still refused to resign at that time. So on Thursday, the president’s mind had changed.

Kyrgyz the political crisis began with rigged parliamentary elections on another Sunday. Opposition supporters took over government buildings and released the imprisoned ex-president Almazbek Atambayevin security police prison.

The Central Election Commission promised new elections, and the political leadership resigned all the way to the prime minister. Zhenbekov tried to calm the situation by promising to resign, as long as a prime minister has been elected who will be able to lead the country until the re-election.

In practice, there has been a revolution in Kyrgyzstan in less than two weeks, the third since Kyrgyzstan’s independence since the break-up of the Soviet Union in 1991.