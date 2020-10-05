While Belarus is protesting against the results of the presidential elections, in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Bishkek, mass protests began against the results of the parliamentary elections, which took place on October 4.

As reported Radio Liberty, the losing opposition parties refused to recognize the results of the vote, during which, according to official data, the pro-government parties are leading.

According to preliminary data, four political forces crossed the seven percent electoral threshold. The Birimdik party will receive 46 parliamentary seats, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan – 45, Kyrgyzstan – 16 and Butun Kyrgyzstan – 13.

According to the opposition, these were the “dirtiest elections” in the country’s history. And that their results are faked. The leader of the Bir Bol party, Altynbek Sulaimanov, called for new elections without the participation of parties associated with the government.

The government building in Bishkek was cordoned off by special forces.

Rallies of dissent are also held in Talas and Naryn.

