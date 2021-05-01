On May 1-2, Kyrgyzstan declared national mourning for those killed in the armed conflict on the border with Tajikistan. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of the Republic Sadyr Japarov, according to website head of state.

It is noted that as a result of the armed conflict on April 29-30, “there are numerous casualties and injuries, both among civilians and military personnel.” The incident also resulted in “significant property damage to civilians and legal entities.”

Zhaparov expressed grief for the victims and condolences to their families and friends. He decided to lower state flags throughout Kyrgyzstan and on the buildings of diplomatic and consular offices abroad during the days of mourning. Cultural institutions and television and radio companies were asked to cancel entertainment events and programs, and the government was instructed to take measures to provide assistance to the families of the victims and injured.

On April 30, the presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon discussed the armed conflict that broke out on the border of the two countries. The press service of the Kyrgyz leader said that the parties discussed measures to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible and agreed to meet in Dushanbe in the second half of May. On May 1, in the Batken region, where an exacerbation occurred, negotiations of government delegations on the delimitation and demarcation of the border will take place.

The conflict on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan began on Thursday, April 29, with a shootout of border guards and escalated into full-scale fighting. The reason was the long-standing territorial dispute between the two countries over the Golovnoy water distribution point. According to the latest data, more than 30 people died in Kyrgyzstan, more than 150 were injured. On the Tajik side, 8 people became victims, 110 more were injured.