Kyrgyzstan commented on the situation on the border with Tajikistan. Bishkek stated that the hotbed of tension on the border of the two countries, where an armed conflict took place the day before, has been extinguished. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov.

The press service said that as a result of the negotiations, the source of tension was eliminated and the situation changed. It is noted that now the working group of the government continues its work, and all the necessary assistance is delivered to the Batken region. The incident on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border demonstrated the unity, solidarity, patriotism of the Kyrgyz people and their desire to participate in the settlement of the conflict, the press service emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agreed to end the armed conflict on the border. The commissions for the settlement of the conflict in the border regions of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed this incident and its causes, and also agreed to withdraw troops to the places of permanent deployment. In addition, the parties decided to create a joint working group, which will include representatives of law enforcement agencies and the executive branch.

The shootout on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan began because of a water distribution point in the territory that both republics consider theirs. Dushanbe claims that the Kyrgyz military tried to seize the water intake. Bishkek said Tajik border guards opened fire. Later, the clash escalated into full-fledged battles.