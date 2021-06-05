The situation in the Unju-Bulak region, located on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, is stable. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the border service of the State Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

“The relevant officials are on the spot and are taking measures to resolve the situation. The border guards are on high alert, “the ministry said. Аzattyk…

The day before, on June 4, Kyrgyzstan filed accusations against Tajikistan of violating agreements on the state border, which served as an incentive for aggravating the situation on the border of the two countries and escalating the situation. The deterioration of the situation on the border of the two countries was reported by the border service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan.

Earlier, on May 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov, announced that Moscow would take measures to address acute issues in bilateral relations between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

The military conflict took place on one of the sections of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan at the end of April. It was preceded by a conflict between local residents in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point, the ownership of which is disputed by both parties.

Then the parties were able to agree on a ceasefire and undertook to withdraw forces to the places of their previous deployment.

However, on April 30, skirmishes resumed on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Tajik security forces fired at the village of Kyzyl-Bel in the area bordering Kyrgyzstan. Later, the parties decided to withdraw troops from the state border line.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow welcomes the agreements reached between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to end the clashes.

As a result of the conflict, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan, 13 people were killed and 134 injured. In addition, dozens of residential buildings, a school and a frontier post were burned down in Kyrgyzstan.

The Tajik media reported about 90 injuries and about 10 deaths from the Tajik side, while there is no official confirmation of the information.