Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have completed the process of withdrawing their military units from the border. This was reported by the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, reports TASS…

“The parties have completed the withdrawal of additional forces and assets from the state border line deep into their territories,” the statement said.

The beginning of the withdrawal of troops and equipment from the conflict zone on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan was announced on May 1. Earlier, the parties agreed on a complete ceasefire.

Fighting on the disputed section of the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the area of ​​the Golovnoy water distribution point began on the afternoon of April 29 and soon escalated into pogroms of the Kyrgyz population. According to the latest data, 34 people were killed in Kyrgyzstan, another 178 were injured. Tajikistan has not yet provided official statistics on casualties. According to media reports, about a dozen people were killed in the clashes.