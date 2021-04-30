The presidents of both countries agreed to a truce after more than a day of fighting following historic disputes over an area where there is a water supply. The authorities of each nation speak of dozens of deaths and hundreds of wounded, which would mark the worst confrontation they have had since the Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and each country became independent.

The tension is concentrated in the village of Kok-Tash in the western Batken region of Kyrgyzstan, bordering Tajikistan. Nearby is the water supply facility that the two nations dispute. Furthermore, the two countries have claimed the area as their own for decades, when they were part of the Soviet Union.

But a new fact was the one that woke up the new military escalation, although the parties blame each other.

The tension was unleashed on Wednesday April 28 when Tajik officials tried to install surveillance cameras to monitor the water supply facility amid tensions over the distribution of the liquid. Kyrgyz residents opposed the move, and citizens of both countries began throwing stones at each other.

Then the military came in and that’s when the confrontations escalated. On the one hand, the Kyrgyz service covering the border maintains that Tajikistan troops used a helicopter, dropped mortars at several of its checkpoints and set one on fire. According to the office, in retaliation Kyrgyzstan seized a border post that was guarded by the Tajik military.

The Tajikistan version is different. The country’s National Security Committee maintains that it was Kyrgyz troops who first fired at Tajik border guards and accused Kyrgyzstan of trying to seize the area by force, which Tajikistan considers part of its territory. This country also accused the Kyrgyz forces of bombing a bridge with mortars and rocket-propelled grenades.

The clashes continued for most of Thursday, April 29, and the escalation of violence forced more than 7,000 Kyrgyz people to be evacuated from the towns near the border with Tajikistan.

In addition, it is estimated that the fighting left at least 40 dead and almost 200 injured. On the one hand, the Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Health, Jalalidin Rakhmatullayev, assured the Interfax news agency that 31 Kyrgyz people were killed and 154 others were injured.

On the other hand, local officials in the city of Isfara in Tajikistan, which is close to the area of ​​the clashes, reported that eight of their compatriots were killed and 30 injured.

Russia supports Kyrgyz-Tajikistan ceasefire

As hostilities continued on the border, the leaders spoke by phone to try to de-escalate the conflict. Finally, on Thursday night, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Khaparov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon agreed to a ceasefire. The leaders agreed to withdraw their troops from the border.

“The heads of state discussed measures to reduce the situation as quickly as possible on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border,” President Khaparov’s office said after their dialogue with Rahmon.

On the left, the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, and on the right, the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon. © Vladimir Voronin and Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik via AP

This is the new conversation of the many that the two countries have tried to have to put an end to the controversy.

Local officials maintained that the peace did not last long. “At 1:00 am (on Friday), the situation in the Leilek district of Batken province escalated again. The border guards are involved in an intense exchange of gunfire, “Damira Yusupova, spokesman for the Batken province’s Interior Ministry, told Interfax.

However, Kyrgyz officials later affirmed that the truce with the Tajikistan military was becoming evident.

On the other hand, Russia urged the two countries to negotiate a lasting agreement. His position carries a lot of weight because in addition to the historical links, Moscow maintains military bases in both territories and the Kremlin dominates the Organization of the Collective Security Treaty to which Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan belong.

In fact, when the fighting broke out, the Kyrgyz Security Council secretary was in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, to attend a meeting of the Russian-led security bloc.

With AP and Reuters