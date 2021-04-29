The foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have reached an agreement on a ceasefire on the border, reports TASS…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported that it was decided to completely cease fire on April 29 at 20:00 local time (17:00 Moscow time) and withdraw the armed forces to the places of their previous deployment.

The conflict on the border began over a water distribution point in a disputed territory, which both republics consider theirs. Dushanbe claims that the Kyrgyz military attempted to seize the facility with gunfire. Bishkek said Tajik border guards opened fire.

The skirmish escalated into full-fledged battles, tanks and attack helicopters were noticed in the conflict area. Kyrgyz special forces captured the Tajik border post.

Two people were killed and more than 40 injured on both sides.