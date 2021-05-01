The Kyrgyz border service accused the Tajik military of shelling the houses of their citizens. On Saturday, May 1, reports RIA News…

There have been no comments from the representatives of Tajikistan yet.

Earlier on May 1, it was reported that the Kyrgyz border service recorded the pulling of Tajik military equipment towards the border, in the area of ​​which an armed conflict had previously occurred and people died.

The conflict on the border of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan began on Thursday, April 29, with a shootout of border guards and escalated into full-scale fighting. The reason was the long-standing territorial dispute between the two countries over the Golovnoy water distribution point.

According to the latest data, 31 people died in Kyrgyzstan, 154 were injured. On the Tajik side, 8 people became victims, and another 110 were injured.