Kyrgyzstan | A populist rose to power in Kyrgyzstan and released by supporters last week – This is what the crisis of young democracy is all about

Kyrgyzstan is considered the only true democracy in Central Asia, but the young state is once again plunged into a political crisis.

Kyrgyz on Wednesday, parliament elected prime minister in a state of national emergency Sadyr Zaparovin, especially a popular nationalist in rural areas. Just over a week earlier, Žaparov was sitting in jail convicted of kidnapping.

Sadyr Zhaparov, who became prime minister, spoke in the capital, Bishkek, on Saturday.­

The young Central Asian state is going through a severe political crisis and is not the first of its kind. The crisis began when the parliamentary elections went under the bench on another Sunday. Reports of large-scale vote-buying, especially in rural areas, led opposition supporters to take over parliament buildings and the Central Electoral Commission to promise new elections.

The political leadership down to the prime minister resigned, and the president Sooronbai Žeenbekov tried to calm the situation by promising to resign, as long as a prime minister is elected who will be able to lead the country until the by-elections.

President Sooronbai Žeenbekov has spoken in Bishkek on election day, October 4th.­

Opposition supporters forcibly released Zhaparov from his cell and nominated him.

Parliament voted in favor of Žaparov as early as Saturday, but President Žeenbekov called for a new vote because the first vote was questionable about him. Now he, too, has accepted the choice.

According to the Kyrgyz constitution, Zhaparov would not have the right to be prime minister because of his criminal conviction, but on the other hand, there are no guarantees as to the veracity of the accusation. Former leaders in Kyrgyzstan tend to end up behind bars, and convictions are often politically motivated, says a researcher specializing in Central Asian politics at the Foreign Policy Institute. Kristiina Silvan.

“Every leader can always put competitors in jail once they get to power,” he says.

This, according to Silvan, is at the heart of Kyrgyzstan’s problems: the rule of law does not work.

Their choice after that, Zaparov demanded in his first job that the president keep his promises and resign, but Zhenbekov’s resignation was not yet heard on Wednesday.

If Žeenbekov keeps his promise, he would not be the first Kyrgyz leader to be ousted. Uprisings also led to the resignation of authoritarian presidents in 2005 and 2010. Zhenbekov’s reign has continued since 2017.

Silvan thinks that Žeenbekov will only resign voluntarily once he has received assurances that he will not be thrown in prison.

Who In Kyrgyzstan, then, are opposed, and what goals are the parties pursuing?

Kyrgyz politics is often described as contrasting the northern urban and internationalized elites who speak Russia and the southern peoples who speak Kyrgyzstan.

The race for the place of prime minister with Žaparov, a favorite of the villagers, raced Ömürbek Babanov, a former prime minister and, in particular, a businessman favored by younger and urbaner people, who has promised to open up Kyrgyzstan more internationally and attract foreign investment to the country.

However, this is not a simple division, Silvan says.

“Kyrgyzstan’s political system is such that there are competing factions that are by no means permanent.”

In one respect, that is a good thing: power is not concentrated in one place, as in most states in the region. This is where Kyrgyzstan’s reputation as the only true democracy in the region stems.

On the other hand, it is difficult to trust any party, and politicians are sensitive to their allies. For example, Babanov, who was appointed Speaker of Parliament, was previously a former president Almazbek Atambayevin competitor, but now they are cooperating, Silvan says. Roles change frequently, and corruption is common.

Silvanin according to Žaparov and Babanov eventually represent both the old power elite.

“I think both politicians are pretty chameleons. They say they represent what ever strikes the people. Both are old guard politicians. I wonder if they can even be called opposition. ”

For citizens, the circuit play of the same old politicians is frustrating, Silvan says. If new people come on the scene, there is a fear that they will be bought too.

“It’s starting to assume that everyone is corrupt and can be bought.”

According to Silvan, the hope that the situation will improve is created by the fact that Kyrgyzstan still has a functioning civil society and independent media, so the information about the abuses ends up in the information of the voters.

Nevertheless, Silva does not expect much from the forthcoming election. If peace is maintained and the purchase of votes remains in check, it is a victory, he says.

Who, in the end, will be elected to the leadership of Kyrgyzstan does not necessarily matter very much to the country’s foreign policy course. A small country is largely dependent on the influence of its large neighbors.

“China and Russia are watching from the sidelines who is coming from there. They know it will not change their position in Kyrgyzstan. ”